Three people displaced after two-alarm fire in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – Firefighters responded to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a duplex Thursday.

Crews were called to the home on the 1900 block of Berryhill Street around 9:30 p.m.

The Red Cross chapter of Greater PA posted on twitter that they assisted one adult and two children who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.