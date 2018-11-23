Warmer this weekend, but rain chances return

BLACK FRIDAY: Bitter cold start for Black Friday shoppers with wind chills in the single digits and low-teens. Luckily, winds are light (the air is simply very dry and easy to cool). Wind chills won’t be much of a factor throughout the day and we receive ample sunshine. Highs reach the mid-30s area-wide as we stay dry for one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

WET WEEKEND START: Cloud cover takes over throughout the night ahead of our next rain maker. Showers start falling in our western counties around 10AM and take over throughout the early afternoon. Rain will be light-to-moderate and consistent for several hours. Occasionally heavy downpours will be likely, but the heaviest precipitation should stay to our south. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 40s with rain totals near three-quarters of-an-inch. Locally higher totals will be possible. We dry for Sunday with highs in the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

MORE RAIN NEXT WEEK: Shower chances move in once again to start the work week. Rain will be light-to-moderate once again with occasionally heavy downpours. Highs stay just shy of 50-degrees in most locations. The cold front driving the shower activity leaves behind cooling air heading into the middle part of next week, with afternoon temperatures back down into the upper-30s by next Wednesday.

May the deals be ever in your favor! Have a great day and weekend.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long