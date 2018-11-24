Brief period of warm and dry weather before more rain and frigid temperatures return!

WARM RELIEF SUNDAY: Following a wet and weary Saturday, Mother Nature will be much nicer to us for Sunday. Showers will dry up late Saturday evening between 9 PM and 11 PM. Areas of patchy fog should develop Saturday night and into early Sunday, be cautious on the roads tonight. Sunshine is expected to return for Sunday with temperatures finally climbing back into the low to mid 50s! Cloud cover begins to thicken late-day Sunday ahead of our next system that will be arriving right in time for the start of a new work week.

SAY IT AIN’T SO – ANOTHER RAINY MONDAY: As if Monday isn’t already the worst day of the week – mix in some rain and it will be even worse! Showers will arrive very late Sunday night likely close to the 3-4 AM time-frame. That means headaches for those of us heading into work early Monday morning. Wet weather will persist through the first half of the day and showers should begin to dry up mid afternoon. Clouds stick around for the remainder of the day Monday as cold air begins to funnel in again. Highs will still approach the upper 40s Monday, but that will likely be early in the day and temperatures will be dropping through most of Monday.

GET READY FOR A FRESH BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR: As shower activity tapers off on Monday afternoon, cold air will begin to filter in behind. A fresh blast of arctic air will knock daytime highs for Tuesday and Wednesday back into the mid to upper 30s. Breezy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday means wind chills will likely be in the 20s. This cold will not be quite as bad as what we experienced for Thanksgiving, but morning lows will drop into the mid 20s. The rest of the work week will likely remain dry aside for the chance for some snow squall activity. At this time, the best chance for that looks to be to our north and west, but this is something we will continue to monitor in the coming days.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

Jessica Pash