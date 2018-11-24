Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
29°
29°
Low
18°
High
35°
Sat
26°
44°
Sun
38°
52°
Mon
36°
48°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Here’s how you can help those affected by the California wildfires
HSFF 2018 week 14 Bishop McDevitt vs Berks Catholic (District 4A Championship) highlights
Posted 1:13 AM, November 24, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Bishop McDevitt: 41
Berks Catholic: 31
Popular
Sixth-grader leaves note on alleged hit-and-run victim’s car, naming school bus driver as perpetrator
State Police investigate suspicious death in Adams County
Update: Walmart in West Manchester Town Center reopens following bomb threat
Four taken to hospital two vehicles, including fire truck, were struck on Interstate 81
Latest News
HSFF 2018 week 14 Cocalico vs Manheim Central (District 5A Championship) highlights
HSFF 2018 week 14 Middletown vs Conwell-Egan (PIAA 3A Quarterfinal) highlights
Lancaster’s Christmas tree lighting
HSFF 2018 week 14 Bishop McDevitt vs Berks Catholic (District 4A Championship) highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 13 Conrad Weiser at Bishop McDevitt (Class 4 A Semifinals) highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 12 West Perry at Bishop McDevitt highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 10 Susquehanna Township at Bishop McDevitt highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 7 Bishop McDevitt at Lower Dauphin highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 5 Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 3 Bishop McDevitt at Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 13 preview
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley highlights
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 24, 2018 Week 1
High School Football Frenzy
FOX43 Football Frenzy Game of the Week and other games to watch for Week 1
Fan Of The Night
HSFF week 1 Bishop McDevitt-Cumberland Valley ‘Fan of the Night’
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 12 preview
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.