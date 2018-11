× Multi-vehicle crash on US 22

HOWE TOWNSHIP, Perry County – Pennsylvania State Police at Perry County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on US 22.

It happened at 10:32 a.m. on Saturday according to State Police.

According to PennDOT website, the crash is between Exit: 34 Newport / New Bloomfield and Exit: PA 17 – Millerstown.

All lanes are closed, according to the website.

State Police are on the scene.

This story is developing.