Overnight stabbing in City of York

York – A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed overnight in the City of York.

It happened on the 900 Block of Madison Avenue just before 9:30 p.m., on Friday.

York City Police Department say they found 45-year-old Kellye Press in the street with stab wounds. They say he was stabbed by 30-year-old Marvin Slaughter.

Authorities say the men knew each other and that this was a targeted attack.

Press was taken to York Hospital where is recovering from his injuries.

Slaughter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.