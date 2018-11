× Overnight stabbing in Conoy Township

Conoy Township, Lancaster – Susquehanna Regional Police Department are investigating a stabbing where three people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital.

Police say it happened just after midnight at the Bainbridge Inn in Conoy Township.

Authorities found one victim in the bar, and another victim was found nearby with the suspect.

All three men were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Right now police are investigating.