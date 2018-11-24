Rain doesn’t deter shoppers from shopping local on Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- Downtown York hosted its annual Small Business Saturday today.

The day comes after Black Friday, and allows people to support local shops through buying from smaller, family-owned shops.

Many shops in downtown York offered special promotions to get people to buy local.

The bad weather didn't seem to faze those who came out to support the day and local business owners.

"I don't think the rain has put a damper on it at all," said Amanda Axe, co-owner of Cherie Anne. "It is kinda dreary outside, but i think people are pumped up about the event. Every year it grows in enthusiasm and understanding shopping small."

The rain certainly was not stopping Santa from making an appearance to show his support for local businesses.

Most shops remained open until 7 p.m.