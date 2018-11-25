Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY-- A hand up for a holiday that can be anything but merry for those who are less fortunate. The 5th annual operation, "Fill A Cruiser" organized by South Londoderry Township Police, helps provide gifts and non-perishable food items to children and families in need throughout Lebanon county. Police say they're extremely grateful for all of the support from the community, receiving hundreds of donations each year.

South Londonderry Township Police SGT. Gerry Cassel had this to say: "Well it does seem to make people feel good when they come and get to donate to us, and we know eventually that that's going to go to help somebody around Christmas time. makes us feel good too that's we're able to give back to the community like that."

The donations will be distributed throughout the community in Palmyra, Annville, and Lebanon.

You may drop off unwrapped toys, gift cards, and non-perishable food items at select locations over the next few weeks.

You can get the complete schedule by clicking on this link. http://www.sltpolice.org/fill-a-cruiser.html