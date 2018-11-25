× Authorities investigate pedestrian hit-and-run on Lincoln Highway

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster – Pennsylvania State Police at Lancaster are investigating an early morning hit and run crash that placed one man in the hospital.

According to police a 50-year-old man was walking westbound on Lincoln Highway when he was hit by a silver color truck or SUV traveling Eastbound, on Sunday.

The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror, front fender flare and had a damaged headlight and turn signal.

State Police are asking anyone with information to call 717-299-7650.