Miss Pennsylvania 2018 and others participate in Small Business Saturday events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE, Cumberland County, Pa. -- Smith Land and Improvement Corporation celebrated Small Business Satuday at Neighbors and Smith at West Shore Plaza. Macris Chocolate made an appearance, as well as Miss Pennsylvania 2018, Kayla Repasky.

The event included Repasky reading a selection of Christmas stories as well as her own children's book, "Buddy and the Bully," a story about bullying, friendship, and showing kindness to each other.

"It's comforting to me to know that we have such great patrons of the shop and a community in general and that they come out and support us," said Elena Macris, owner of Macris Chocolates.

"That keeps our community going," said Repasky. "It's so important that were supporting all our small business and supporting our own community."

At Neighbors and Smith, events included a do-it-yourself gift basket creation and festive cocktails.

Neighbors and Smith is Camp Hill's newest premier retail and office development and is home to many small businesses in the region.