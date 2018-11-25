Rain showers arrive late tonight followed by another blast of frigid air Tuesday!

BRIGHT, SUNNY END TO THE WEEKEND: No complaints so far this Sunday with clouds clearing for bright sunshine and temperatures climbing up into the mid 50s for highs! A much needed break from the cold and rainy weather we’ve had over the past couple of days. Temperatures this afternoon were more than 20 degrees warmer than where we were yesterday afternoon. Unfortunately, we will be flip flopping back into the cold and rainy pattern as we enter a new work week. Clouds will build back in late tonight ahead of our next rain maker which will bring showers right in time for the morning commute Monday.

WET AND WEARY NEW WORK WEEK: Showers will arriving early Monday morning between 3-4 AM and continue through most of the day Monday. Some periods of moderate rain are possible during the morning, but nothing even close to what we experienced on Saturday. We should begin to dry up mid afternoon with most of the wet weather out of the area by 5-6PM Monday. When all is said and done, we could pick up another quarter to half an inch of rain tomorrow. Temperatures still remain rather warm Monday in the mid to upper 40s for highs. No frozen precipitation is expected thanks to above freezing temperatures all night and all day tomorrow. However, behind the rain – another blast of frigid air will be arriving by Tuesday and Wednesday.

NO MORE COLD PLEASE: Say it ain’t so, but a fresh batch of cold air is coming our way! Tuesday and Wednesday our highs will likely be stuck in the upper 30s with overnight lows dropping into the 20s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday we are continuing to monitor the chance for some snow squall activity, but the best chance for that appears to still be far to our north and west. This cold air looks to be short lived with temperatures recovering by the weekend and a potential warm up on the way. It’s model mayhem next weekend with models having a difficult time with the arrival of another system in the Friday-Saturday time-frame.

Jessica Pash