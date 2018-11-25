Steelton Police Department holds fundraiser for K-9 units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, Dauphin County, Pa. -- The Steelton police department held a fundraiser for their K-9 unit on Saturday.

The department hosted a cornhole tournament to help raise money for the K-9 unit.

Money raised goes towards the training of the K-9s, as well as equipment, veterinary bills, food and the purchase of the K-9 itself.

The average cost of a K-9 dog is over $13,000.

"The K-9s have been around for about a week now," said Anthony Minium, Steelton Chief of Police. "They are certified, they are sworn in. They've done an amazing job, we've had a great week with them. Other organizations have used us, it's been an excellent program--not only for the borrow residents, but for Dauphin County."

The event also included a college football action, raffle prizes and, of course, food.

Steelton police department recently took in two new K-9s that will start training tomorrow morning.