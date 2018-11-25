× Two people dead after early morning fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – Two people are dead after an early morning building fire.

Emergency crews were called to a condominium on the 1500 Block of North Front Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the third floor.

According to Fire Chief Brian Enterline, one male and one female were rescued from the building. The male was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. He was pronounced dead after shortly arriving. The female was declared dead after being removed from the building.

Preliminary indications revealed the occupants attempted to fight the fire, but were unsuccessful, according to officials.

Fire crews say the building had working smoke alarms and a fire system in the buildings common areas, but it was not equipped with a fire sprinkler system, which could have prevented the tragedy.

The fire was determined to be accidental and started due to an electrical issue around the entertainment area in the center of the living room.

The names of the victims will not be released until next to kin is notified.