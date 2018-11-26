× Bus driver for Elizabethtown Middle School accused of inappropriate contact with passenger

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County — A 53-year-old Mount Joy Township man has been charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and other offenses after police say he had inappropriate contact with a student while employed as a school bus driver for the Elizabethtown Area School District.

In addition to the above charges, which are both felonies, Vito Anton Giannattasio is also charged with a felony count of corruption of minors and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person with a mental disability, according to court documents.

Elizabethtown Police say they began investigating Giannattasio on Nov. 1, when the resource officer at Elizabethtown Middle School was notified of the alleged inappropriate contact. The resource officer then contacted a detective with Elizabethtown Police.

According to police, the school’s counselor said the victim told classmates she had a “tickle game” with her bus driver, in which they would tickle each other while the student was transported from the school to her home.

Giannattasio was employed by Duhram School Services, which is contracted by the school district to provide transportation for students, school officials told police.

Police interviewed the victim on Nov. 5, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. During the interview, the victim told police that Giannattasio rubbed her upper thighs, back, armpits, and breasts, and would also kiss her forehead. The victim said the touching occurred while she was being transported home in a school van. The victim said she would sit next to Giannattasio in the passenger seat, police say.

During the “tickle game,” Giannattasio would let the victim tickle him back, the victim told police. This would involve touching his legs and buttocks, the victim said.

Police spoke to Giannattasio on Nov. 7, and he allegedly admitted to touching the victim and kissing her forehead. Giannattasio allegedly said things “got out of hand,” police say. He also allegedly admitted he allowed the victim to touch his thighs and buttocks, and that this contact had occurred “several times” over the previous two weeks, according to the criminal complaint.