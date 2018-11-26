Cyber Monday 2018: Where to shop the best deals

YORK COUNTY — Today is Cyber Monday and means companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target will offer big discounts.
Here are some of the best deals of the day:
Amazon: Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $24.00
Amazon: Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for $19.99
Amazon: Fire TV Stick for $24.99
Amazon: Fire TV Cube for $59.99
Amazon: Kindle Paperwhite for $79.99
Amazon: Instant Pot for $89.95
Amazon: KitchenAid Mixer for $223.99
Amazon: Fitbit Versa Smartwatch for $149.95
Amazon: Sony HD TV’s save 20% or more
Amazon: Samsung HD TV’s save 15% or more
Amazon: Bose Headphones for $109.99
Walmart: Straight Talk Apple iPhone 8 for $499.99
Walmart: Apple iPad for $249.00
Walmart: Xbox One Minecraft bundle for $199.00
Walmart: Google Home Mini for $25.00
Walmart: Samsung Galaxy Tab for $129.00
Walmart: Lenovo ideapad Laptop for $219.00
Walmart: Spectre 50″ LED TV for $199.00
Walmart: L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Doll for $9.99
Walmart: Hatchimals Mystery for $39.97
Walmart: FurReal Roarin Tyler, the Playful Tiger for $40.00
Walmart: Rollplay Audi R8 Spyder Ride-On Vehicle for $99.00
Target: 15% off across Target.com
Target: BOGO 60% off clothing, shoes & accessories
Target: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $179.99
Target: iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $449.99
Target: Xbox One Battlefield V Deluxe Edition bundle for $229.00
Target: Fitbit Alta Activity and Sleep Tracker for $59.95
Target: 30% off Christmas Trees
Target: Swagtron Metro Hoverboard w/ LED Wheels for $150.00
Target: BOGO 50% off mix & match Hasbro toys
Target: 50% off hundreds of toys
Target: Graco Gear $99.99 sale
GameStop: $50 Gift Card with purchase of select Xbox ONe, Nintendo Switch and PS4 Consoles
Old Navy: 50% off everything
23andMe: $70.00 off 1 Ancestry kit
Allswell: 15% off a mattress
Cratejoy: 30% off all box subscriptions
Ancestry: $49.00 DNA kits
Coach: Up to 50% off select styles
Gant: Up to 60% off winter attire
Nordstrom: Up to 60% off
Vitamix: Save up to $100.00 on new blenders