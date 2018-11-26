Drier air returns along with gusty winds and chillier temperatures Tuesday

GUSTY COUPLE OF DAYS: Showers come to an end early evening leaving mostly cloudy skies. Clouds slowly break up through the overnight. Temperatures fall out of the 40s into the 30s. Winds become the story as they pick up out of the west 10 to 20 MPH by morning. Wind gusts 30 to 35 MPH possible. The breeze keeps lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies expected Tuesday. Gusty winds make it feel like the 20s, despite highs near 40 degrees. It’s another gusty day Wednesday, however, the winds are more northwesterly. This shift increases the threat for snow bands or snow squalls to develop, especially, to the north and west. We’ll be watching for them to reach the area. Expect more clouds and less sunshine. Readings touch 40 degrees again but the wind chill will be running in the 20s. High pressure helps bring a calmer day Thursday. It is brighter with plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures finally return to the lower and middle 40s. With the high sliding just east and an area of low pressure lifting northeast towards us, clouds increase overnight into Friday and showers begin to move in late morning. Not a lot of wet weather expected, in fact, the area is drying out by late afternoon. Temperatures are held in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A more potent system brings a better chance for widespread rain over the weekend. Saturday starts out dry before showers begin to arrive. It is somewhat milder in the middle and upper 40s. Rain intensity picks up, as the day goes on, and continues overnight into Sunday. Showers continue into the day and end sometime during the early evening. Readings are milder in the middle 50s. Monday is drier with sunshine returning. The breeze brings in cooler air and keeps highs in the 40s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist