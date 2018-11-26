× Flyers fire GM Ron Hextall

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Flyers have fire their general manager.

The team announced that general manager Ron Hextall has been relieved of his duties.

OFFICIAL: The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as Executive Vice President and General Manager. https://t.co/W1tKRlqG5d pic.twitter.com/iiAvQlaZoH — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 26, 2018

The team is 10-11-2 so far this season, good for seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

Hextall, 54, joined the Flyers as General Manager in 2014 after playing goaltender for the team in two different stints in the late eighties and early nineties.

Most known for preaching patience since taking the reins as the team’s top decision maker, Hextall has acquired and stockpiled several prospects and draft picks while looking to make the Flyers a consistent contender.

However, enough of those young players just haven’t reached the NHL level yet, and the results haven’t presented themselves at the game’s top level.

Flyers’ president Paul Holmgren noted that he has already begun a process to select the team’s next General Manger, a process he says he hopes is completed “as soon as possible.”