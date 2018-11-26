Four hour York County standoff ends peacefully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several parts of Newbury Township in York County were shut down for the better part of the evening, after a several hour incident spanning two Central Pennsylvania counties led to a standoff.

Newbury Township Police aren’t identifying the man involved due to a number of pending charges, but say he is in his mid 20s from the York County area.

They say he caused a police chase in the Lancaster County area Monday morning after a domestic dispute involving a gun.

Police notified officials in the York County area he was heading this way in a car that was not his.

They finally caught up with him later Monday afternoon near the PennDOT in Yocumtown off Exit 33.

He was in a different car, and was the passenger.

Police were able to get the driver out safely, but the man had a gun, and refused to leave the car.

After about four hours, the man finally surrendered.

"When incidents like this happen, we deal with them as delicately as we can. Our first and foremost priority is the safety of our officers and the subject. So at that point, we engage with our quick response team, our tactical officers, as well as our negotiators, to make sure we give it as much time as we can to safely resolve the incident, and that’s what we did today successfully,” said Sgt. Braxton Ditty with Newbury Township Police.

He was taken to the York County booking center, and is currently facing charges from several different departments.