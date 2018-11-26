× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (November 26, 2018)

Coming up on FOX43 News First at 4, we are following a deadly fire investigation after two people perished during the blaze in a Harrisburg condo over the weekend. Today, the Cumberland County Coroner identified as Ryan Hoffman, 35, as one of the deceased from the blaze. FOX43’s Grace Griffaton will have the latest today.

Today is the start of Rifle Deer Season! FOX43’s Samantha Galvez hit the woods today to see how the hunters are enjoying today, and what precautions and laws that everyone should take into consideration.