× KISS will visit Hersheypark Stadium one last time in 2019 for its ‘End of the Road’ tour

HERSHEY — KISS will make what is purported to be its last visit to Hersheypark Stadium as part of its “End of the Road” farewell tour.

The self-proclaimed Hottest Band in the World will visit Chocolatetown on Wednesday, August 31, 2019, Hershey Entertainment announced.

The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. (Prices start at $34.60, plus processing fees.)

Tickets will be available to order at the Giant Center Box Office, by phone at (717) 534-3911 or (800) 745-3000, or online at Ticketmaster or Hershey Entertainment.

The concert will be part of the second leg of the iconic band’s final North American tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are known for staging one of the most iconic live performances in music history, attended by the faithful members of the KISS Army.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” said KISS in its final tour announcement. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

For more information, please visit www.kissonline.com.

The wristband policy will be in effect for this concert. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, December 3. Two hours prior to the on-sale, fans will be directed in front of Giant Center Box Office, where they will be issued a numbered wristband.

Wristbands are available for one hour, and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order. Once the line is in place, fans arriving after the wristbands were issued will be escorted to the end of the numbered line.