Lancaster woman accused of stealing more than $75,000 from employer

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 50-year-old Lancaster woman is facing criminal charges after West Hempfield Township Police say she drafted over 40 unauthorized checks to herself over a one-year span, and made several unauthorized purchases of personal items using her employers’ company credit card.

Chrystal L. Roten, of the 900 block of Helen Avenue, is accused of stealing from Shakespeare Home Improvement, a Mountville-based company where she worked, between January 2017 and last September.

The victim, who owns the company, reported to police that the total loss to his company was over $75,000, police say.

Roten allegedly forged the victim’s name to the unauthorized checks to herself on more than 40 occasions between June 2017 and last August.

She also allegedly used the company credit card to make personal purchases on numerous occasions between January 2017 and last September, police say.

West Hempfield Police filed charges of forgery, theft by deception, and access device fraud against Roten on Monday, Nov. 5. All three charges are felonies.