Rifle deer hunting season begins in Pennsylvania

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY Pa.-- Monday marks the start of rifle deer hunting season in Central Pennsylvania, and the PA Game Commission says firearms season usually draws the largest crowd.

The PA Game Commission says on last years firearms opener, nearly 45% of the seasons buck harvest was taken on that day. On Sunday local hunters were out stocking up on gear for Monday-- store owners say their customers ranged from new hunters getting ready to get out in the field and experienced hunters excited for rifle season.

"It's just fun to see your returning customers and getting the success stories from out in the field, their enjoyment for shooting sports industry and helping them with their next purchase and seeing their excitement too. They love it as much as I do," says Morr Range and Training Partner, Nate Morrison.

Store owners say ammo is their number one seller. Officials are also reminding all hunters to dress appropriately, and be responsible while out in the woods. The PA Game Commission says hunters are required to wear the minimum of 250 square inches of bright orange on their head, chest, and back.

This week hunting begins at 6:33 a.m., and ends at 5:06 p.m., and the last day of firearms season is December 8.