NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPMT) - Police are involved in an incident in Newberry Township, York County.

The incident shutdown Old Trail Road between Walmart and Rock-It Pizza.

York County Emergency Dispatchers told FOX43 that this could be related to a police chase in the area earlier Monday and that a person is possibly armed.

The York County Quick Response Team was called to the area.

The incident backed up traffic on Interstate 83, after police shut down Exit 33 at PA-392 (Yocumtown).