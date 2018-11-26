× Teen facing charges after breaking into Dauphin County car dealership, stealing vehicle and plates

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A 16-year-old is facing charges after breaking into a car dealership and stealing a vehicle.

On November 24, police responded to a reported burglary at Faulkner Pre-Owned in the 100 block of N. Mountain Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Police found that someone had broken into the dealership during the nighttime hours by breaking a glass dor.

A black Chrysler 300 was stolen from the lot, along with eight PA license plates.

Later that day around 9:10 p.m., police saw the stolen vehicle being driven in the 4200 block of Jonestown Road.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Prince St., and the driver, a 16-year-old, was taken into custody.

The juvenile admitted to breaking into the dealership and stealing the car and plates, which were found inside the vehicle.

Now, the teen will face burglary, theft, and criminal mischief charges.