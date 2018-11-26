York County DA: Officer’s use of force was justified in fatal shooting of York man in August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- The York County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that the investigation a police-involved shooting that killed Logan James Montgomery at a York motel in August determined the shooting was a lawful use of force.

The investigation was conducted by State Police, as is the normal procedure for officer-involved shootings in York County, according to District Attorney Dave Sunday

The West Manchester Township Police officer involved cooperated fully with the investigation, Sunday said.

According to the investigation:

On August 23, 2018, a West Manchester Township Police Officer was assigned to investigate the retail theft of a Walmart. Through the course of the investigation, a vehicle description led to the identification of two suspects: Logan James Montgomery and his wife.

It was further determined that the suspects were staying at a Motel 6 on Route 30 in Manchester Township. Upon arrival at the motel, the suspect’s vehicle, a 1998 Ford Escort was located in the parking lot. The West Manchester Township Police Officer along with the assistance of a Northern York County Regional Police Officer walked into the lobby and confirmed that Logan Montgomery rented a room within the Motel.

Accordingly, both officers approached the room where Montgomery and his wife were registered in furtherance of the retail theft investigation. After Montgomery was taken into custody, the West Manchester Township Police Officer attempted to search his back pockets.

Montgomery pulled away aggressively and twisted his body to the left of the officer. While the officer was attempting to regain control, Montgomery moved his hands to the right side of his body and discharged a firearm.

The officer recalled that it sounded like the gunshot was right at his ear. It was later discovered that Montgomery obtained a firearm that morning for the stated purpose of committing armed robberies, had it on his person at the time of the incident, and fired a round from it during this altercation.

The West Manchester Township Police Officer said that he was fearful for his life and knew that Montgomery was shooting at him. After the gun was discharged, the officer pushed Montgomery away to put some distance between the two of them, drew his duty weapon and discharged it at Montgomery.

The events transpired so fast that the Officer did not have time to give any verbal commands and he related that he was in fear of serious bodily injury not only for himself, but for others in the motel.

“The witness statements and physical evidence support a clear conclusion that after being shot at, this officer’s fear of death or serious bodily injury was certainly justified,” said Sunday. “The thorough investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police clearly indicate that the facts and circumstances of this incident support the use of deadly force and therefore do not warrant any criminal charges against the officer involved.”

Montgomery was pronounced dead on August 25 at 9:24 p.m. An autopsy by Forensic Pathology Associates on August 28, 2018 determined that he died as a result of one gunshot wound.