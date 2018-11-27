× Baltimore man facing charges after allegedly stabbing cousin over money dispute

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Baltimore man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his cousin over a dispute about money.

Marvin Slaughter Jr., 30, is facing aggravated assault charges for the incident.

On November 23 around 8:25 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Madison Avenue in York City for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim had been stabbed once in the abdomen, and was transported to York Hospital where he had to undergo emergency surgery for life threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

After speaking to witnesses of the incident, Slaughter Jr. was identified as the assailant in the attack.

A short time later, Slaughter Jr. was taken into custody at his father’s residence in the 1200 block of Livingston Road.

He told police that his girlfriend rents property to his cousin and his girlfriend in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.

At the time in question, Slaughter Jr. told police that he was arguing with the victim about money he allegedly owed Slaughter Jr.’s girlfriend.

The argument turned physical after Slaughter Jr. told the victim and his girlfriend to leave the property with their belongings.

He told police that the victim came at him with a knife, and Slaughter Jr. only stabbed the victim once he had dropped the blade.

Witnesses told police that after Slaughter Jr. stabbed the victim, he chased the victim’s girlfriend from the scene.

Now, he is facing charges.