Dress for wind chills in the 20’s, as winds continue blustery, Wednesday

DRESS FOR 20’S: The breeze begins to subside a bit into the evening but the wind doesn’t calm. It will still add a bite to the air. Temperatures fall though the 30s but will feel like the 20’s. It’s another gusty day Wednesday, however, the winds are more northwesterly and stronger with gusts near 40MPH. A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect for the entire area Wednesday from 4 This shift increases the threat for a few snow bands or snow squalls to develop. We’ll be watching for them to reach the area. Expect more clouds and less sunshine. Readings climb through the upper 30s to near 40 degrees but the wind chill will be running in the 20s. High pressure helps bring a calmer day Thursday. It is brighter with plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures finally return to the lower and middle 40s. With the high sliding just east and an area of low pressure lifting northeast towards us, clouds increase overnight into Friday. A weak system may bring a few showers to end the week. Not a lot of wet weather expected, in fact, the area is drying out by early evening. Temperatures are held in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A more potent system brings a better chance for widespread rain over the weekend. Saturday starts out dry before showers begin to arrive. Rain intensity picks up as the day goes on, and continues overnight into early Sunday. High temperatures are in the middle 40s then hold steady through the evening. Sunday is not as wet. In fact, only a few isolated showers are possible. Sunshine breaks through the clouds from time to time and a mild breeze from the south boosts temperatures into the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier with some sunshine. The breeze brings in cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Unfortunately, more rain heads in Tuesday. On and off showers through the day will add to record yearly rain totals.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist