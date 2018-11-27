Hershey Bears to host Teddy Bear toss night for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The Hershey Bears will host their annual Teddy Bear toss night this Sunday.

The game against Binghamton will begin at 5:00PM at the Giant Center in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

Attendees are asked to bring as many new and gently used stuffed bears and stuffed animals as possible. The bears will be tossed on the ice as soon at the Hershey Bears score their first goal.

The thousands of toys will be collected and given to 30 local charities.

Last year the Teddy Bear toss night collected 25,017 bears for charity. This is a professional hockey record. The only team to top this is the junior hockey team the Calgary Hitmen, who got 28,815 in 2015. The Hershey Bears say they hope to surpass that number this year.

Tickets to the Teddy Bear toss night are still available.