“Hot Wheels” video taken at Wellspan York Hospital goes viral

YORK, Pa. -- A video taken at Wellspan York Hospital went viral after a 6-year-old boy from Dallastown cruised through the hallways. The good news is that he is recovering from a surgery, with the support from his family and folks all over the world.

One by one, Logan Shane stacked his blocks, only to watch them tumble. A miracle, seeing as how he had part of his skull removed just one week ago.

"You're always nervous because you never know what's going to happen in a surgical situation with anesthesia," Edward Shane, Logan's father said. "And it can tank at any time so ya know, there's always that nervousness there."

Logan was born with a congenital defect in his skull. Just moments before he was speeding by, without a care in the world.

"He had no idea he was going into surgery," Edward said. "He just forgot all about that. And he laid on the surgical table and he was kicking his feet like kids get excited, and a smile on his face."

The video was shared more than a thousand times.

"We've had a lot of people reach out that we don't even know just asking how he's doing," Tiffany Shane, Logan's mother, said. sending well wishes and prayers. It's nice to know that the community cares about the little guy."

The idea for the hot wheels started with one of the nurses at Wellspan York Hospital.

"I found a picture from another hospital, I think it was in Chicago, of a kid just driving back," Jennifer Puglisi, a registered nurse, said. "He had smiles on his face and I was like, 'If they can do that why can't we do that?' our kids would love that!"

And that moment for everyone in the room, almost as bright as the little red convertible.

"You could see the smiles and hear the laughter of other patients and families," Diane Salter, the nurse manager, said. "It's not a place that usually has a lot of laughter. But for the team, and our patients and families, they were smiling, they were asking questions about it."

"It's just crazy the amount of people that have come forward and throw their prayers out to him," Edward said. "And it's heart warming that the world is still good."