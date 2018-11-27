× Lancaster County woman accused of threatening man with knife during domestic incident

LANCASTER COUNTY — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old Lancaster County woman with simple assault and terroristic threats after an alleged domestic incident Saturday in Warwick Township.

Shaina June Foust, 25, of the first block of Pheasant Lane, is accused of threatening a male victim with a knife during the incident. She was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police for processing. She is currently incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, police say.