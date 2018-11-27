× Lancaster man pleads guilty to charges after sexually assaulting teen girl

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A former WJTL DJ pleaded guilty to numerous sex offenses in court Monday.

Philip Smith, 52, of Lancaster, plead guilty to eight of eighteen counts against him, including corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and sexual assault.

On April 26, police met with a victim of a sexual assault that had come to the police station to file a report.

The victim said that Smith had committed sexual offenses against her in a home on the 500 block of St. Joseph Street in Lancaster from 2013 to 2017, beginning when the victim was a minor.

After additional interviews and investigation, charges were filed against Smith, and he was taken into custody.

He was later arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail before pleading guilty on Monday.

His sentence will be determined at a later date after a background check, but it is possible that Smith could face up to 96 years in prison.