× Lebanon man facing charges for sexually assaulting preteen girl

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon man is facing charges after sexually assaulting a preteen girl.

Eric Livering, 56, is facing involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, and sexual abuse of a child among other related charges for the incident.

Police were contacted by one of Livering’s relatives that accessed a tablet owned by Livering, and saw nude photographs of a preteen girl.

On November 4, police executed a search warrant at Livering’s residence in the first block of N. 5th St. in Lebanon and seized mobile devices, data storage devices, a computer, and pinhole cameras that are designed to discreetly take digital images.

Forensic analysis of the storage devices found several images and videos of the preteen girl in various stages of undress, with the content appearing to have been captured by a concealed camera.

Police also found videos depicting Livering sexually assaulting the victim while she was asleep.

On November 21, Livering was arrested and arraigned before being placed in Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $300,000 bail.