Man facing charges after stealing picture off doctor’s office wall in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he stole a picture that was mounted on the wall of an orthopedic doctor’s office.

William Sears III, 52, is facing theft by unlawful taking charges for the incident.

On November 13, Sears III stole a picture that was mounted on the wall of the waiting room of an orthopedic doctor’s office in the 400 block of Powers Avenue in Harrisburg.

Sears III was arrested on November 16, and the stolen picture was recovered and returned to the business.