Mountville woman facing charges after using over $51,000 in company funds to pay personal bills

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Mountville woman is facing charges after allegedly using putting over $51,000 in unauthorized charges on a company credit card to pay her bills.

Heather Hartman, 41, is facing access device fraud and forgery charges for the incident.

On June 1, police received a report of fraud involving an employee at J. Gordon Gainer LLC.

Upon meeting with the co-owner of the company, police learned that Hartman, who was employed as an office manager, had used her company issued credit cards for personal use and to pay personal bills through the company checking accounts.

After an investigation, police found that about $51, 161.09 in unauthorized charges and electronic payments had been made with the company credit card.

Additionally, $658.38 had been paid using four forged checks from the company.

It was found that Hartman had been using the signature stamp to sign the checks for her own personal debt.

An arrangement was made for Hartman to turn herself in on November 21, and her bail was set at $50,000 unsecured at her preliminary hearing date.