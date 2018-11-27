× Nationals sign Henderson Alvarez to minor league deal

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added a low-risk, high-reward arm to the team’s rotation options in Spring Training.

The team announced that it has come to terms on a minor league deal with P Henderson Alvarez.

The pact comes with an invite to Spring Training.

Alvarez, 28, hasn’t appeared in the Major Leagues since 2017 as he continues to make his way back from shoulder surgery in 2016.

In his last extended Major League action in 2015, Alvarez threw 187 innings of 2.65 ERA ball for the Miami Marlins.

He spent his year away from affiliated baseball by throwing 120 innings in the Mexican League with mixed results.

If all works out, Alvarez could find himself in the Nationals’ fifth starter spot at the beginning of April.