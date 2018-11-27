Pedestrian accidents in Harrisburg continue to rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The city of Harrisburg is no stranger to busy crosswalks.

With all of that foot traffic, comes bumper to bumper traffic, making the roads dangerous for both the people driving as well as those trying to make it across.

A spokesperson with Community Life Team EMS, says this year alone, they’ve responded to 38 pedestrian accidents within their coverage area including Harrisburg Swatara Township and Steelton Borough.

Since September the number of pedestrian accidents they get calls for has gone up.

“One, maybe once every week and a half, someone is being hit by a vehicle of some sort," said Barry Albertson, Director, .

The most recent incident happened on Monday evening when a 51-year-old woman was hit by vehicle while using the pedestrian crossing light on South 3rd and Chestnut Streets in Harrisburg.

The vehicle that hit her, took off East towards the Mulberry Street bridge.

Edgar Atkinson says he too, has had a few close calls.

“I was crossing and a driver looking at a cellphone turned in the wrong lane against traffic and almost struck me and I had to jump back," said Edgar Atkinson.

Officials say, these incidents all usually come down to either distracted drivers or distracted walkers.

“It’s getting darker earlier so you have people leaving getting off of work, maybe they’re distracted, you have people that are walking that are in the crosswalk and they aren’t paying attention to the crosswalk signs and also people that are distracted on their cellphones and what they are doing," said Albertson.

Something Kira Kline of Harrisburg, says she’s seen first hand.

"I’ve seen people walk out almost in front of cars when pedestrians don’t have the right of way," said Kira Kline.

“People have to remember that when they are getting up to a corner or walking they need to pay attention to what’s going on," added Albertson.

There is no word on the condition of that woman that was hit, however police say her injuries are severe.

Police are in the process of obtaining surveillance video from nearby stores.

Anyone who may have seen the driver or witnessed the accident is asked to contact Harrisburg police at: (717) 255-3131