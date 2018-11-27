× Pirates sign OF Lonnie Chisenhall to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have added a left-handed bat to the team’s outfield mix.

The team announced they reached an agreement with free agent OF Lonnie Chisenhall on a one-year deal.

Chisenhall, 30, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Cleveland Indians before making the move to Pittsburgh.

Last year, Chisenhall missed most of the season with injury, and hit .321 with 1 HR and 9 RBI’s over the 29 games he was able to play.

For his career, Chisenhall is a .268 hitter with 64 HR’s and 296 RBI’s.

He is expected to see a fair amount of playing time in the corner outfield spots while OF Gregory Polanco recovers from shoulder surgery.

However, Chisenhall is definitely known as a right-handed pitching masher, as hitting lefties has not been his strong suit his entire career.

The team is expected to deploy Chisenhall in either left or right field with OF Corey Dickerson manning the other position.