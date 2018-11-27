× Police identify suspect in police pursuit, four-hour standoff Monday

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have identified the man accused of sparking a police incident Monday that spanned several hours across multiple jurisdictions.

Alexander Scott, 26, is facing a multitude of charges in Lancaster and York Counties after police say he led officers on a car chase through two counties following an alleged domestic incident involving a handgun in Mount Joy.

Scott was taken into custody after allegedly engaging in a four-hour standoff with police on an exit ramp on Interstate 83 in Newberry Township, York County.

He is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude police, stalking, and numerous traffic violations by authorities in Lancaster County, online court documents show.

York County authorities have charged Scott with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm prohibited, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, according to court documents.

Mount Joy Police say the incident began Monday at 9:34 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the first block of West Main Street for the report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Dispatchers told police that the suspect, later identified as Scott, had threatened the victim with a handgun and fled the area in a red Chevrolet Cobalt.

Police located the vehicle on the first block of West Main Street and followed it onto Marietta Avenue, where the police vehicle activated its emergency lights and siren. Scott allegedly did not yield and initiated a pursuit that covered 49 minutes across 50 miles in portions of Lancaster and York counties.

According to police, the pursuit was called off on Interstate 83 in York County, because of poor visibility due to rain and a danger to the general public.

Later in the day, police found Scott riding as a passenger in a different vehicle on Interstate 83. The new vehicle was stopped by police at Exit 33 in Yocumtown, but Scott allegedly refused to vacate the vehicle.

He surrendered to police after a standoff that lasted several hours and closed roads in the surrounding area.

Scott is currently incarcerated in York County Prison, police say.