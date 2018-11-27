× Police investigating string of recent tire slashings in Middletown Borough

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a string of recent tire slashings in Middletown Borough.

The first reported incident occurred on November 11 in the 300 block of N. Spring Street resulting in six different vehicle’s tires being slashed.

There were also reported incidents in the 400 block of S. Wood Street, 200 block of Spruce Street and the 100 block of Hillside Road.

Anyone with information about the individual(s) involved are asked to contact the Dauphin County Communications Center and request to speak with an Officer on duty or you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Watch.