Police searching for suspect that fled the scene of pedestrian crash in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that fled the scene of a crash after striking a pedestrian.

On November 26 around 5:05 p.m., police responded to the area of S. 3rd and Chestnut Streets in Harrisburg for a reported struck pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police found a 51-year-old woman lying unresponsive with traumatic injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital as police searched the area for witnesses.

Through an investigation, police determined that the victim was crossing S. 3rd Street when the pedestrian crossing light indicated that she could. That is when a vehicle travelling east bound failed to stop at the red light and struck the victim.

The vehicle reportedly fled east on the Mulberry Street Bridge.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police or submit the information through Crime Watch.