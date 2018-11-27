× State Police announce Thanksgiving Holiday enforcement results

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 1,116 crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25, 2018. The total represents a 13.8 percent increase compared to the 981 crashes investigated during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period in 2017.

Of the 1,116 crashes investigated, 80 were alcohol related, 213 people were injured, and four people were killed in four crashes. Similarly, during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday driving period, six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers made 637 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend, up from 629 in 2017. They also issued 13,863 speeding citations, 1,256 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 136 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

CRASH DATA Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2017 981 4 4 209 85 1 2018 1,116 4 4 213 80 0 ENFORCEMENT DATA DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2017 629 15,912 172 1,125 15,211 2018 637 13,863 136 1,256 18,320

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here.