One dead, one in custody after shooting at Monroe County municipal building

MONROE COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): Troopers say one man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at a township building.

PREVIOUSLY: State troopers are responding to an active shooter situation at a municipal building.

According to WNEP, it happened just before 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Paradise Township Municipal Building near Cresco.

Police are telling people to avoid the area.

