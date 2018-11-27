One dead, one in custody after shooting at Monroe County municipal building
MONROE COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): Troopers say one man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at a township building.
PREVIOUSLY: State troopers are responding to an active shooter situation at a municipal building.
According to WNEP, it happened just before 8:30 Tuesday morning at the Paradise Township Municipal Building near Cresco.
Police are telling people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.
41.157846 -75.280029