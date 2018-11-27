× USGA, Lancaster County Country Club officials announce U.S. Women’s Open to return in 2024

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Officials from the USGA and Lancaster County Country Club announced that the U.S. Women’s Open is set to return to Central Pennsylvania in 2024.

The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open will be the second USGA championship contested at Lancaster Country Club.

The @USGA makes it official .. U.S. Women's Open coming back to Lancaster CC in 2024, quality of the course, record attendance and community support cited as main reasons to return @fox43 @FOX43Sports — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) November 27, 2018

The club last hosted the event in 2015, when South Korea’s Gee Chun won the tournament.

“The 2015 U.S. Women’s Open was one of the most successful in the championship’s history,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “The golf course is one of the best in the United States, and the community’s support for golf is record-setting. We can’t wait to return to crown the 79th U.S. Women’s Open champion.”

Designed by William Flynn and opened in 1920, Lancaster was renovated in 2007 under the guidance of Ron Forse, who restored many of the original design features. Along with hosting the U.S. Women’s Open in 2015, the course was a local qualifying site for the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open, and it also hosted the 2002, 2007 and 2018 Pennsylvania Opens, the 1990 and 2005 Pennsylvania Women’s Amateurs, the 2014 Women’s Western Amateur and eight Pennsylvania State Amateur Championships.

