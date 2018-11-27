× Walter Reed military hospital briefly locked down after reported active shooter turned out to be training exercise

Update, 3:25 p.m.: CNN’s Omar Jimenez reports that the incident was a training exercise.

The situation at Walter Reed was an EXERCISE. Department of Defense spokesperson, Lt. Col. Audricia Harris tells CNN. — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) November 27, 2018

Previously

BETHESDA, MD — Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland was put on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of an active shooter situation, according to Fox News.

“I am currently at Walter Reed Medical in Bethesda where we’ve been told there is an active shooter. I am currently safe in a conference room w/ approx 40 other,” Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md., tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The medical center confirmed the building is on lockdown and that an alert was sent out about an active shooter. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths.

The FBI has not yet responded to the situation and is working to confirm if the incident at Walter Reed involves an active shooter, according to Fox News.

Montgomery County police tweeted that they were called to Walter Reed at 2:23 p.m. “to assist with the report of a possible active shooter.” The U.S. Navy also tweeted that officials are aware of the reports, no they have not confirmed an active shooter at the medical center.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX43 for more details as they emerge.