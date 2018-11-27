× Woman facing charges after allegedly stabbing victim in Steelton

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman is facing charges after allegedly stabbing a victim during a domestic violence incident.

Turquois Marie Bynum-Clary, 30, is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges for the incident.

On November 21, police responded to a reported domestic violence incident in the 200 block of Swatara Street in Steelton.

Police arrested Bynum-Clary after finding that she had stabbed the victim.

Now, she is facing charges.