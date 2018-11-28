× Former Waynesboro photographer will serve up to 20 years in prison on child porn charges

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that a Waynesboro man who operated a photography business was sentenced to six to 20 years in prison for felony charges, followed by six years of probation, related to child pornography after explicit images of minors were found on a laptop he had stolen.

Mark Schoberg, 56, was charged with of the sexual abuse of children and other related criminal counts after police were alerted to a video of an underage female changing clothes in his apartment.

The 10-year-old child in the video appeared to be unaware she was being recorded while changing clothes for a photography session. Schoberg is the former owner and operator of PenMark Photoworks.

“These charges are deeply disturbing, especially because the photographer was regularly interacting with children,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release announcing the sentencing. “Parents should never have to worry that their children are being taken advantage of in this way, and my Office will investigate and prosecute anyone we uncover who sexually abuses children to the fullest extent of the law.”

Schoberg had stolen the laptop that was found to contain the explicit images. The owner, after receiving the laptop back, discovered the video of the minor. For the initial theft of the laptop, Schoberg was charged with receiving stolen property and entered into the accelerated rehabilitative disposition (ARD) program.

Schoberg plead guilty to felony charges on August 23, 2018.