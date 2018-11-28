Cold and gusty Wednesday on tap before more rain moves in this weekend!

COLD AND GUSTY HUMP DAY: Following in the footsteps of Tuesday, temperatures today will struggle to climb out of the upper 30s and gusty winds will once again be the big picture. Wind chills will likely be stuck in the 20s all day as well. More clouds than sunshine to stick around for the day today. So far today, a few lake-effect snow flurries have made it as far as Mifflin, Juniata, Franklin, and Adams counties. Lake-effect snow flurries will be possible into the afternoon hours before subsiding this evening. Aside from the gusty winds and cold wind chills, today won’t be so bad. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all counties except Mifflin and Juniata counties until 4 PM this afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will feature some slightly warmer temperatures and much calmer winds. Thursday remains dry with plenty of sunshine allowing temperatures to climb back into the mid 40s for highs. Friday cloud cover returns and we watch more showers coming back into the forecast. Showers should arrive after rush hour by late morning and continue on and off through early Friday evening. At this time, this system appears to be a quick mover, and so rain totals won’t be high. Heavy rain is also looking unlikely. We get a brief break in the rain Friday night before more shower activity tracks into the region on Saturday.

WET WEEKEND AGAIN: Much like this past weekend, we are tracking more showers in the forecast for Saturday. Showers will likely arrive in the morning hours and stick around all day long. Another perfect Saturday for lounging and watching TV propped up on the couch! Temperatures will struggle much like last weekend again to climb out of the low 40s. That dreary weather will taper off late Saturday night, but a few showers are possible to linger into Sunday as well. A much needed warm up is in store for Sunday! Temperatures will be climbing into the mid to upper 50s and talks of 60s aren’t out of the question!

