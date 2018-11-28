× Coroner dispatched to deadly crash on Route 15 in Carroll Township, York County

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner’s Office has been dispatched to a vehicle accident on Route 15 in Carroll Township, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The accident occurred around 2:30 p.m., near Golf Course Road. The northbound lanes of Route 15 in the area have been closed down, dispatch reports say.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will update it as more information becomes available