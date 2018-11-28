Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane to report to jail by Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa.-- Our sister station WNEP is reporting that former Pennsylvania State Attorney General, Kathleen Kane, has been ordered to report to jail by 9:00 a.m., on Thursday. They say she is out of appeals.

This comes after refusing to hear Kane's latest appeal, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court took away her last chance at staying out of jail, while she fights her 2016 conviction on multiple charges including perjury.

That jury found that Kane leaked confidential information about a former subordinate to a newspaper, and then lied about it when she was questioned. Later she was sentenced to spend 10 to 23 months in jail.

Kane was arrested in 2015, and since then her different legal teams have filed several court appeals. They have tried to get her charges dropped, to allowing favorable evidence at her trial, and even trying to overturn her conviction.

She was convicted of two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanors that include obstruction and conspiracy. She resigned from office after she was convicted in 2016.

Kane was the first woman and the first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania's Attorney General -- a judge says she must report to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility no later than 9:00 a.m., Thursday morning.